Victory for Lesia Tsurenko in the qualifying qualifying round

On 06/24/2021 at 00:01 CEST

The Ukrainian player Lesia Tsurenko, number 164 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon by 6-4 and 6-1 in one hour and six minutes to the British Tara moore, number 459 of the WTA. With this victory, the player manages to add new points to her ranking to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

Moore managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, while the Ukrainian tennis player managed it 7 times. In addition, Tsurenko had a 73% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and achieved 55% of the service points, while his rival had a 58% first serve and 6 double faults, managing to win 39% of points to serve.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) a qualification phase is previously held in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face each other to get into the official tournament against the rest of the contestants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. Specifically, 128 tennis players face each other in this phase of the competition. In addition, it is celebrated from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.