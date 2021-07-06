Victory for Krejcikova and Siniakova in the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/06/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Czech players Barbora Krejcikova Y Katerina siniakova, number 1 of the WTA and number 2 of the WTA respectively fulfilled the predictions by winning in the knockout stages of Wimbledon by 7 (7) -6 (3) and 6-3 to the dutch tennis player Arantxa Rus already slovak Viktoria Kuzmova, numbers 66 and 32 of the WTA. Following this result, the winners will go to the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

During the match, the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, in the first serve they were 60% effective, committed 7 double faults and got 70% of the service points. As for Rus and Kuzmova, they managed to break their rivals’ serve on one occasion, were 73% effective, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 58% of their service points.

During the quarterfinals Krejcikova and Siniakova will face the winners of the match that will face Caty mcnally Y Cori gauff against Elena Vesnina Y Veronika Kudermetova.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Women’s Doubles.) takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 63 couples face.