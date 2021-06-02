Victory for Klaasen and Mclachlan in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

06/02/2021 at 4:00 PM CEST

The South African Raven klaasen, number 24 of the ATP and the Japanese tennis player Ben mclachlan, number 43 of the ATP fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros 6-3 and 6-2 in one hour and three minutes to the French players Lucas Pouille Y Mathias bourgue. After this result, we can continue to see the winners of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 32.

The data collected about the match shows that the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 5 times, while the defeated pair achieved it once. In addition, Klaasen and Mclachlan had a 67% effectiveness in the first service and managed to win 77% of the points at the service, while the data of their rivals is of a 60% of effectiveness and 45% of points obtained at the service. Finally, in terms of fouls, the winners committed 2 double faults and the players of the losing pair committed 3.

Klaasen and Mclachlan will meet in the round of 32 of the competition with the Australians Luke saville Y Max purcell tomorrow Thursday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament French Open Doubles Masc. It is carried out on exterior clay and during the course of it a total of 64 couples face each other. In addition, its celebration takes place between May 30 and June 12 in Paris.