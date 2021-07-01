Victory for Granollers and Zeballos in the 30th final of Wimbledon

07/01/2021 at 5:00 PM CEST

The Spanish player Marcel granollers, number 10 of the ATP and the Argentine tennis player Horacio Zeballos, number 7 of the ATP fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-3 and 6-4 in one hour and five minutes to Serbian Dusan Lajovic, number 165 of the ATP and the Croatian tennis player Ivan Sabanov, number 115 of the ATP in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. After this result, we will continue to see the winners of this match during the Round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The defeated pair did not manage to break the serve at any time, while the winners, for their part, did it twice. Likewise, Granollers and Zeballos had 74% effectiveness in the first serve, did not commit any double faults and got 85% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their opponents was 80%, they did not commit any double faults. and they achieved 62% of the service points.

In the round of 32 Granollers and Zeballos will play against the winners of the match that will face Ken skupski Y Neal skupski against Liam broady Y Ryan peniston.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Doubles Masc.) takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 64 couples participate in the tournament.