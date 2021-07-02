Victory for Chan and Chan in the 30th finals of Wimbledon

07/02/2021

On at 16:00 CEST

Yung-jan chan Y Hao-Ching Chan, number 21 of the WTA and number 21 of the WTA respectively fulfilled the predictions by beating in one hour and twenty-four minutes by 6-3 and 6-2 Romanian Patricia Maria Tig already the swedish player Cornelia lister, numbers 243 and 99 of the WTA in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. With this result, the pair secure the place for the round of 32 of Wimbledon.

The match data show that the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 5 times, achieved 66% in the first serve, committed a double fault and took 64% of the service points. As for Tig and Lister, they managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, had a 69% first serve, committed 7 double faults and managed to win 47% of their service points.

In the round of 32 Chan and Chan will face the French Elixane Lechemia and Ingrid neel tomorrow Saturday from 11:00 Spanish time.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Women’s Doubles.) 63 couples participate. In addition, it is celebrated between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass.