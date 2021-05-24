Victory for Blaz Kavcic in the qualifying round

05/25/2021

On at 01:15 CEST

Blaz kavcic, Slovenian, number 216 in the ATP, won the qualifying round at Roland-Garros in one hour and twenty-two minutes by 6-2 and 7 (9) -6 (7) to Kacper zuk, Polish tennis player, number 173 of the ATP. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to gain access to the Roland-Garros tournament.

The match data show that the Slovenian player managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, achieved 59% in the first service, committed 2 double faults and won 65% of the service points. As for Zuk, he managed to break his rival’s serve 3 times, his effectiveness was 65%, he committed a double fault and achieved 52% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) has a preliminary access phase in which the players with the lowest ranking have to get the highest possible points to get to participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 players face each other. It also takes place from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.