Victory for Alejandro Tabilo in the qualifying qualifying round

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 05:30 CEST

Alexander Tabilo, Chilean, number 166 of the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 6-3 and 6-3 in one hour and twenty-nine minutes to Sumit Nagal, Indian tennis player, number 143 of the ATP. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to get to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

During the match, Tabilo managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, had an 84% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 63% of the service points. As for the Indian, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, his effectiveness was 92%, he made 2 double faults and got 49% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) a preliminary access phase is carried out in which the players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this particular phase, 128 players face off. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.