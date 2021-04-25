victory and lead for Ogier

Rally Croatia left us with one of the tightest results in the history of the World Rally Championship. Ogier won by just 0.6 seconds over his teammate Evans, in a new double for Toyota.

April 25, 2021 (14:30 CET)

Sébastien Ogier (Toyota), winner of the 2021 Rally Croatia.

Toyota and Hyundai they continue to leave us very even rallies and without a clear favorite to each test that passes in the World Rally Championship. If you add to that the equality and the enormous quality among all its pilots, the result is a rally like the one we have seen in Croatia, with emotion until the last second. Literally because Sébastien Ogier (Toyota) claimed victory in the final moments of the rally, on the Power Stage.

The Frenchman began Sunday’s stage as the leader of the rally, after Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) led on Friday … until a bad choice of tires in the first loop on Saturday it took him away from the victory. Ogier, however, suffered a traffic accident (no physical consequences for him and his co-pilot) in the link to the first section of Sunday; his Yaris suffered some damage and the seven-time champion lost the provisional lead of the rally at the hands of his teammate Elfyn evans. The Welshman entered the Power Stage as the leader, 3.9 behind Ogier and 8.0 behind Neuville.

Third place for Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) for the third time this year in the WRC, the only one to get on all the podiums this season.

Here the emotion reached its maximum level. The Belgian went out on a curve when he was setting the best time in the last section, but he was able to reach the finish line and confirm his third place, the same that he already achieved in Monte Carlo and in the Arctic, and the same one he got on the Power Stage (and three more extra points for him). Later, Ogier He came out determined to win and, although he had to make a “save” on a fast section of Croatian asphalt, got the best time. Evans, from behind, he was losing time, but he maintained the leadership … until at the last corner of the rally it was slightly off the grass and reached the finish line 0.6 seconds behind Ogier after 300 timed km. This difference is, for the WRC history books, the third tightest rally.

Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) was leading to Croatia, but at the first change, on the first stage on Friday, he went off track and said goodbye to any option of a good result. Tänak (Hyundai) was bedroom, away from the podium, without pace with his Hyundai i20 Coupé WRC at no point in his first asphalt rally under normal conditions with the Korean car. Behind him, a Adrien Fourmaux (Ford) who made his WRC debut with a more than worthy fifth place, the best result his team has achieved this year.

Superb fifth position for Adrien Fourmaux (Ford M-Sport) in his debut in a WRC car.

Results Rally Croatia 2021

1st. S.Ogier-J.Ingrassia (Toyota Gazoo Racing): 02: 51: 22.9

2nd. E.Evans-S.Martin (Toyota Gazoo Racing): +0.6

3rd. T. Neuville-N. Gilsoul (Hyundai Shell Mobis): +8.1

WRC Drivers’ World Championship

1st. Sébastien Ogier (Toyota Gazoo Racing): 61 points

2nd. Thierry Neuville (Hyundai Shell Mobis): 53 points.

3rd. Elfyn Evans (Toyota Gazoo Racing): 51 points.

4th. Ott Tänak (Hyundai Shell Mobis): 40 points.

5th. Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota Gazoo Racing): 39 points.

…

10th. Dani Sordo (Hyundai Shell Mobis): 11 points.

Constructors’ World Championship WRC

1st. Toyota Gazoo Racing: 138 points.

2nd. Hyundai Shell Mobis: 111 points.

3rd. M-Sport Ford: 42 points.

4th. Hyundai 2C Competition: 28 points.