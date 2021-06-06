Victories of Salvi Jiménez and Baldo Mira in Malaga

Yesterday an evening was held at Campo San Andrés in Malaga with three professional fights over six rounds.

In the super featherweight, the Valladolid Salvi jimenez (7-0, 1 KO) clearly won the Venezuelan by points in a unanimous decision Hermin isava (10-29, 5 KO).

English Macce Ruegg (5-0, 0 KO), in the best fight of the night, at lightweight, he beat the Venezuelan in a highly competitive fight Dionis Martinez (9-21-3, 4 KO), while the Malaga super bantamweight Baldo Mira (8-0, 2 KO), who was noted for a year and a half inactivity, beat the Nicaraguan by technical decision in the sixth round Joel sanchez (4-19-1, 2 KO), since the Spanish was accidentally cut and the judges gave him the victory on points until that moment.