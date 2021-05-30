Victories of Nano Santana and Artem Haroyan

Nano Santana-Joel Sánchez

This morning at the Povedano Boxing Club in Arona (Santa Cruz de Tenerife) two professional bouts have been played. After the pandemic, evenings have returned to the Canary Islands.

In the four-round bantamweight, Nano Santana (8-3, 1 KO) has clearly won the Nicaraguan by points Joel sanchez (4-18-1, 2 KO).

And in the six-round welterweight, the Armenian living in Tenerife Artem Haroyan (17-2-1, 9 KO) beat Venezuelan by TKO in the third round Sandro Hernandez (15-17-10, 3 KO). Haroyan pressed the Venezuelan and from his corner they showed the towel as a sign of abandonment.

Haroyan will now serve at super lightweight.

