Victories of Míguez and Soria in Castro Urdiales

Yesterday, Saturday, at Campo Riomar in the Cantabrian town of Castro Urdiales, about a thousand people attended the evening organized by MGZ with the dispute of seven professional fights.

Jon MÍguez, David Soria and Jhon Jader Obregón won their respective commitments, in addition to the other local fighters.

The matches were:

* Welterweight-8 × 3

Jon Míguez (14-0, 6 KO) VP (u) Miroslav Serban (12-7, 6 KO) (Czechia)

The Czech was very combative, before a superior Míguez who knocked down Serban three times. The Czech hurt his hand in the fourth, but held on until he heard the unanimous decision for Míguez.

* Super welterweight-8 × 3

David soria (10-1, 4 KO) V.KO 1st Kelly Figueroa (12-17-4, 7 KO) (Venezuela)

The former champion of Spain came out strong, eager, and with one hand to the body he won by KO in the first round.

* Average Weight-8 × 3

Jhon Jader Obregon (8-0, 4 KO) V.AB.7º Manuel Largacha (9-12-6, 4 KO) (Panama)

The Panamanian pressed hard in the first rounds, in which the Basque held up well. Obregón was raising the level and Largacha could not go out to the seventh round.

* Flyweight-6 × 3

Mario ospina (6-0, 4 KO) VP (u) Alejandro Torres (2-3, 1 KO)

Entertaining fight with a lot of exchange, but superior Ospina who knocked down Torres twice.

* Super Bantamweight-6 × 3

Santiago Vanegas (5-0, 1 KO) VP (u) Joel Sánchez (5-21-1, 2 KO) (Nicaragua)

Superiority of Vanegas against a tough and brave Sánchez.

* Superlight Weight-4 × 3

Rikar Urrutia (4-0, 0 KO) VP (u) Oscar Amador (10-28, 1 KO) (Nicaragua)

The Basque is clearly superior to all rounds, although Amador is a very iron fighter who stood up.

* Lightweight-4 × 3

Jokin Garcia (1-0, 1 KO) V.KOT 1º Hermin Isava (10-31, 5 KO) (Venezuela)

With a precise uppercut, the debutant García defeated in the first round. Isava got up, but the referee stopped the referee later.