Victories of debutants in Quintanar de la Orden

Photo: Adrián Rubio

Last night at the Fred Galiana Soccer Field in the Toledo town of Quintanar de la Orden, a mixed evening was held with the dispute of six professional fights (Jerónimo Merino did not fight at the end). Among them there was the professional debut of four fighters with respective victories.

The fighting was entertaining and took place in four rounds.

The promotion was carried out by Redención and Tundra Promotions.

RESULTS

* Super featherweight-4 × 3

Jose Ramos Savín (8-0-1, 3 KO) VP Carlos Arroyo (5-19-1, 4 KO) (Nicaragua)

Savín clearly dominated and was about to win by KO in the last round, as we see in the video, but the bell sounded at the end.

* Superlight Weight-4 × 3

Elianel Guerrero placeholder image (1-0, 1 KO) (Dominican Republic) V.KOT.2º Cristian Dragan (0-2) (Romania)

The best fight of the night with a remarkable performance by the newcomer Guerrero. Dragan fell in the first and second, before the referee stopped.

* Featherweight-4 × 3

Adrian Sanchez (3-0, 1 KO) VP Romeli Martínez (0-17) (Venezuela)

* Lightweight-4 × 3

Fabio Silva (1-0, 0 KO) (Portugal) VP Jesus Ruiz (0-13)

* Average Weight-4 × 3

Mihai anton (1-0, 0 KO) (Romania) VP Reynaldo Mora (7-57-2, 4 KO) (Nicaragua)

* Lightweight-4 × 3

Borja Lopez (1-0, 0 KO) VP Sergio González (10-24-5, 7 KO) (Nicaragua)