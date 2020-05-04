“I’ve become totally Victorian,” said Rhian Rees, 34, of pressed flowers, a childhood hobby she has rediscovered during quarantine. “It feels like we have returned to the old days when life felt more fragile.”

Recently, after a walk through Santa Clarita, California, Rees, an actress originally from England who now lives in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles, brought home a variety of seedlings, as well as small, delicate leaves and flowers. He dried some with silica gel and then left them in the middle of blocks of polyester resin, while others he placed in an old flower press that he had been powdering in his bookcase, and others he put between the pages of a book on design Shaker style of houses and interiors of the 19th century. Then he stamped the dried, flattened flowers onto letter paper that Rees used to write to family and friends who were confined elsewhere. (Some of those letters were to offer condolences. Rees lost an uncle to COVID-19, as did her husband’s godfather.)

Since 26 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in the last five weeks, and others have been suspended without pay or released from the hours they spent commuting to work, many now have more free time, whether they want it or not. Some are turning to virtual versions of what were their favorite activities before the pandemic: Since the confinement began, digital dance parties, game nights, and exercise classes have sprung up.

However, others have reduced the time they spend in front of the screens and have taken up old crafts from a bygone era: specifically, the Victorian era of England in the 19th century, when greater wealth and industrialization gave the privileged upper class more free time to be at home. The newly liberated class spent their time on activities such as collecting ferns, pressing flowers, making scrapbooks, playing board games, and playing chamber music on their own instruments.

Rees said his landlord has allowed the lawn in his shared garden to grow spontaneously.

“There are a lot of little clovers out there,” he said. “So I tried to find some of four sheets.”

Before the pandemic halted all activity in London, 19-year-old Lucy O’Farrelly was working as a production assistant at a design house specializing in children’s clothing and stationery. He spent most of his mornings exchanging emails with manufacturers in China. Since samples are not being sent now, they have suspended their work without pay.

“Having time away from that has been great,” said O’Farrelly. “People just want to avoid screens.”

He is using his free time to pursue his favorite pastime from the Victorian era: collage. Unlike the goal-focused practice of creating a mural to express what your heart desires, a collage has no greater purpose than to unleash creativity.

In the 19th century, intellectuals like Johann Wolfgang von Goethe and others began to delve into the positive psychological benefits associated with a concept now known as mastery: practicing an activity in which you have no previous degree of experience and improving little by little with the passage of time.

Today, mastery and conscious practice are the axes of focus of Anders Ericsson, author of “Peak: Secrets From the New Science of Expertise,” and professor of psychology at Florida State University. “The ability to generate activities done by you and for you is really valuable,” Ericsson, 72, explained in a telephone interview. He has spent his spare time exploring Google Scholar to identify new information that he does not know yet. “It’s kind of a game for me,” he said.

In Brooklyn, New York, Tom CJ Brown, 35, also from England, had dreamed of playing “Moonlight” on the harp, but did not have the instrument, which became popular in its modern form thanks to a store in Chicago in 1889, but not easy to get on Craigslist.

Animator and filmmaker Brown has not worked since mid-March. Despite an initial spike in demand for animated ads after Hollywood suspended live-action productions, he said work had been in short supply in recent weeks, and he had to find new ways to occupy his leisure time indoors. .

“I certainly knew I wanted to do something that didn’t look like much to work,” said Brown. “I just thought, ‘I think I need something that takes a long time,’ and I wanted something that was completely remote from digital.”

Tutorials on how to play the harp abound on YouTube, and a woman in her neighborhood even taught on Zoom. But first I had to get the instrument. Intimidated by the price of harps, even second-hand harps, Brown decided to build his own. On Etsy, she found a kit to put together a folk harp for indoor playing for $ 159, a 22-string instrument with a soundboard made of cardboard, and many time-consuming assembly steps.

“It looks like I built it in 12 days. It wasn’t 12 hours, but I’m not Windmaster5000, ”he said, referring to a faster harp builder on YouTube.

While he’s not yet mastered “Moonlight,” Brown has already learned to play “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” and his 2-year-old nephew loves it.

“Now that the harp is finished it has given me to see the Chrysler Building in hopes that the lights come on,” he said. “It’s fun, but it’s not the same.”

Erika Urso-Deutsch, 34, is an art teacher at a Catholic school and a private chef in Easton, Pennsylvania. In addition to adapting to distance learning with Zoom’s classes for students ranging from preschool through eighth grade, Urso-Deutsch has also found the time to pursue a project that he had postponed until the pandemic forced the closure of schools: make natural dyes.

He was brewing a cup of “golden milk” – a drink that combines milk (or lactose-free milk) with turmeric, cinnamon, and other spices – when the idea occurred to him.

“My hands were very stained yellow when I finished and I thought, ‘Wait, this is what I’m going to use to dye eggs,'” said Urso-Deutsch, who started with a batch of cooked eggs for Easter.

Urso-Deutsch’s Easter eggs were a success, and she was inspired to undertake a more ambitious project of dyeing old fabrics, such as a set of stained linen napkins her family had inherited from her. The napkins breathed new life after soaking in buckets of water in which they boiled purple cabbage, giving them a bluish-violet color, as well as turmeric, and a load of reddish tint made from purple onion skin.

After that, she dyed lace curtains and lace, a knitted dress, a crocheted vest, an old apron, and a knitting yarn, all in a rainbow of pinks, purples, and golden yellows.

“I know that when this is over, I will feel good about the way I used my time,” he said. “We can only control what we can control, and right now that refers to ourselves.”

.