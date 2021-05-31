Victoria Vanna confesses she was bullied by Kylie Jenner



Kylie Jenner.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Victoria Vanna confessed in social networks that he suffered bullying by Kylie jenner.

The model told through her Tik Tok account that the businesswoman and her friend Stassie laughed at her and annoyed her when she was hired by Tyga for the video for ‘Ice Cream Man’ from 2015.

“They were pointing at me and laughing at me. I was excited to meet her and I felt buzzed for no reason, ”recalled the beauty along with a video that she shared on her profile.

At that time, the youngest of the Kardashian clan had a relationship with the rapper and, according to Victoria, she made fun of his movements from her luxury car while eating a hamburger.

@victoriavanna it’s tea time🐸 ☕️ #La edition… being a model isn’t always as fun as it seems especially around celebs. #Kyliejenner #jordynwoods #fyp #foryou #kuwk ♬ original sound – Victoriavanna

@victoriavanna Reply to @qvn_shayy Here’s part 2 sorry it took forever I don’t know how to edit lol but this was my experience. #fyp #kyliejenner #kuwk #foryou ♬ original sound – Victoriavanna

But, minutes later, Kylie reacted on her Instagram account by writing “That never happened”About the event.

At the time, the makeup businesswoman had been dating the rapper for a year and accompanied him almost everywhere.

Vanna is a model and dancer who uses her social networks to show her travels, her bikinis and her almost perfect life, although she also uses them to let off steam.