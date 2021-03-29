

Victoria the woman who died when being subdued by the police was Salvadoran and left 2 girls in the orphanage

A Salvadoran migrant was the woman that municipal police officers from Tulum, detained and that after being subjected by an agent to the ground, she died in the state of Quintana Roo in Mexico.

The woman identified as Victory Salazar Leasing left two girls in the orphanage who had a humanitarian residence in Mexico.

In videos recorded on Saturday, but released this Sunday, it is observed how three elements of the Policeman Municipal they watch their companion press the woman with her knee, who was face down and screaming for her release, all in the presence of inhabitants of the Suburb Tumbenkah.

After minutes of submission, the detainee vanished to one side of patrol number 9276, while the police officers observed her, and later they raised her unconscious to the pan of Transit patrol number 9267.

According to the reports, elements policemen They went to the intersection of Calle Faisán and Avenida La Selva because the settlers denounced a woman who caused public disorder.

Following the exhibition of the arrest, the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office reported that he initiated an investigation to determine the responsibility of the police in the case.

The mayor of Tulum, Victor More Tah, announced that the police officers involved – three men and one woman – were removed from their position to be investigated.

Collectives compared what happened to the murder of african american George Floyd, who died asphyxiated by the Police of Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May 2020, sparking protests for racial justice in the United States.

