FILE PHOTO: A street in Sydney, Australia on June 16, 2020. . / Loren Elliott (Loren Elliott /)

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, Jun 20 (.) – Australia’s second-most populous state announced on Saturday that it will restore some restrictions on meetings in private homes as well as in public spaces after registering a double-digit increase in coronavirus cases for the fourth consecutive day .

Victoria State Prime Minister Daniel Andrews rebuked the behavior of the population by ignoring the guidelines on social contact after adopting behaviors such as kissing and hugging, while re-imposing a limit of five people in homes and ten in public meetings.

The restrictions, which take effect on Monday and last until July 12, reverse a relaxation of the rules that began earlier this month and that allowed for home and outdoor gatherings of up to 20 people.

« It is unacceptable that families anywhere in our state, just because they want this to end, pretend it has already. It is not over, » Andrews said at a televised news conference, noting an increase in family broadcasts since April .

State officials reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including families who had held meetings and workers at a hotel where travelers had been quarantined.

Victoria is responsible for around a quarter of the total 7,400 cases registered in Australia, although it has recently been a focus of the increase in active cases.

Although some of the country’s states and territories have reached zero active cases, that of Victoria has increased to 116.

« We are absolutely at risk of a second spike, but we can overcome it, » said Victoria’s chief of public health, Brett Sutton.

Australia has reported only 102 COVID-19 related deaths, a relatively low number worldwide.

