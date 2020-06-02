Instagram / Victoria Ruffo

Victoria Ruffo changes her look and leaves gray hair: what does she look like?

Last Sunday Victoria Ruffo was on long tablecloths celebrating her 58th birthday.

And among the congratulatory messages that invaded the networks of the former soap opera queen, was that of her son José Eduardo, a product of her relationship with Eugenio Derbez, who wished his mother many blessings.

The young actor resorted to his Instagram to hang a photograph in which he appears with his famous mother and commented that the celebration next to him will have to wait, due to the COVID-19 quarantine.

“Happy birthday, my mother. I love youoooooooo We will celebrate soon, ”said the offspring of the star of melodramas like La Madrastra.

The most faithful Ruffo fans came out with all kinds of compliments and messages of love.

Victoria Ruffo, whose real name is María Victoria Eugenia Guadalupe Martínez del Río Moreno-Ruffo, was born on May 31, 1962 in Mexico City.

Thanks to her beauty and talent, the actress began her career in the world of television with the legendary Ernesto Alonso, 40 years ago, when she was just 18 years old.

The Mexican was in the telenovela Conflictos de un Medico, and later, in 1983, Valentín Pimsteín chose her to star in the successful soap opera La fiera, next to the leading man of the moment, the actor Guillermo Capetillo.

Although Ruffo has starred in twenty projects, among them Simply María, her fans do not forget her for her novel La Fiera, so we wanted to remember those days when the Mexican woman shone and enchanted Latin American viewers with her grace and beauty. .

In addition to being the mother of José Eduardo, the actress is the mother of the twins Victoria and Anuar, 15, a product of her marriage to the politician Omar Fayad.

A few days ago the Mexican star began the preamble to his birthday, after publishing a beautiful photograph of when she was just a little baby, which enchanted her fans.

The ex-wife of actor Eugenio Derbez used her Instagram account to show her fans some cute photos taken more than 55 years ago.

In the images, the wife of the politician Omar Fayad was seen in a tender dress with large buttons.

“This girl is still me! Happy day! ”, Was the comment with which the triumph star of love shared his striking photos.

Ruffo also hung another photo from his teenage years, with the caption: “Photo of the memory.”

