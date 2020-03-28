Victoria Ruffo reveals what she would say to Eugenio Derbez if she saw him face to face | Instagram

Mexican television actress Victoria Ruffo in a video Together with his son José Eduardo, he surprised everyone by to confess what is it what would I say his ex-partner Eugenio Derbez if he saw him head-on.

After the controversial video that José Eduardo made with Eugenio, people craved see one with his mother.

In such a video where Victoria participated, she shared some anecdotes from your past as well as some questions regarding Eugenio Derbez.

José Eduardo boldly asked his mother what his reaction if you were in a video call or at a dinner with Eugenio Derbez.

If you were to eat like this, you alone right now, with Eugenio Derbez, what question would you ask him? Or if you had it like a Facetime on the phone, what would you tell him or what question would you ask him? ” Jose asked.

To which Victoria replied quite a bit surprised And without doubting your response I would simply say hello.

I would say hello to him, and nothing else because what follows is already pure motherhood, that is, the only thing we can cross is a hello, “said the actress.

As is well known, neither of them is getting along well today and for about 10 years don’t speak not even a hello.

Something that was quite funny for everyone it was the reaction Ruffo had when his son told him he had a video call with his father, something that was just a simple game.

The story of the great conflict between Victoria Ruffo and Eugenio began in the 90s, after a great romance that ended in an alleged wedding in 1997.

Surprisingly back then, artists were seen as the Perfect Match from show business but five years later from the birth of their firstborn they announced their separation.

The lawsuit between the two began when she accused him of cheating on her with an alleged fake wedding that he orchestrated with his comedian friends.

