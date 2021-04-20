Victoria Ruffo reveals the secret of her 20-year marriage to Omar Fayad

Among the things that have weighed the most, the actress said, are the jobs of both, since their professions are demanding and absorbing and neither of them has schedules. “Sometimes it makes me want to get on a boat, travel the world, forget everything … I know it’s nonsense because we both worked from a young age, that’s what fills us,” he told the magazine.

Of course, when she and Fayad got married they did so keeping in mind that it would be forever. “We did not get married for 20 years; We were quite old and we were very clear about what we wanted in life and how we wanted it. We knew about our careers, we talked about the support and complement that each one needed. It was all very clear and very spoken.

He was 38 and I was 39, almost 40, and we decided it would be forever. We couldn’t sit down and say, ‘Let’s see, yeah, hit it,’ or try. We no longer had time. The idea was to form a family forever ”, commented the actress to the magazine.