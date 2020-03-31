Victoria Ruffo revealed having had an affair with Luis Miguel | Instagram

The famous Mexican television actress Victoria Ruffo revealed tremendous news having had a Romance With Luis Miguel, this was revealed thanks to a video where his son José Eduardo participated.

José Eduardo Derbez’s mother was interviewed by her same son, who did not hesitate to take advantage of the interview and get one of the others rags in the air doing some questions a little risque.

As the video began, Victoria talked about how she discovered her great passion for acting and that was how he also pointed out that he had started his career as model.

One of the things that José Eduardo had in doubt and that of course did not fall, was that if he was very young girlfriend, to which Victoria answered without hesitation that she did and that her romances began at a very young age in the kindergarten.

The actress confessed that her first boyfriend it was called Luis Miguel, something that shocked his son when he thought he was talking about the singer, but it turned out that sadly it wasn’t the singer, but that was the name of the person.

My first boyfriend was in kindergarten and his name was Luis Miguel, ”Victoria Ruffo said with a laugh.

The First interview With his father Eugenio Derbez it was a success, that they even asked him to make one for his mother, which undoubtedly caused a great controversy with all the revelations he did in the interview.

In another question he spoke about Eugenio, confessing that they really have a bad relationship and that would hardly change, so if I saw it I would just say hello.

It was in 1992 when he began his romance with Eugenio Derbez, being his first great love, his engagement was pretty stormy and has revealed several times that they cannot even see each other, despite that the actress has accepted that she was really in love with him.

The famous video where he comes out with his mother, a week after its publication has more than 3 million views on the YouTube platform.

