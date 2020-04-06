Victoria Ruffo left her husband Omar Fayad and is isolated | Instagram

It transpired that the actress Victoria Ruffo is separate from Omar Fayad right now.

The decision to distance himself was for a strong reason after Omar Fayad, governor of the state of Hidalgo, tested Covid-19 positive.

It was the same politician who reported through social networks the results of the test of coronavirus, so the actress and her family took some precautions

She kindly provided an interview to Tv Notes magazine on how she copes with such a situation.

After questioning her if she had any symptoms, the actress reiterated that she feels good, she only feels a little raspy, however, she is in isolation “I have been cloistered at home for more than 20 days,” said the former couple of Eugenio Derbez.

Although he assures no symptoms, he is pending any change since he points out according to people close to them such as Omar, her husband and colleagues in the environment present the virus in different ways.

However, it remains pending since it also revealed that it has stopped smoking so it also has certain aftermath to stop a certain habit, however, it remains alert to the possible symptoms that it could present.

Also, the actress He pointed out that it is very important to stay calm in the first place and that if they do not have symptoms it is better not to go to and give the place to the people who do have them and that it can also be complicated by having some disease degenerative chronic, it is better that they be kept in their homes, he pointed out.

Let’s not forget that there are asymptomatic cases, but this type of virus in a person is very dangerous because, without knowing it, it infects many others.

Omar Fayad has had difficult days with the Covid-19

As for his husband He noted, he is calm and confined. Has had days difficult, very high fever, up to 41 degrees, headaches, became dehydrated, but apparently the crisis has partially overcome the first 72 hours were crucial noted.

The actress points out that her husband contracted the virus after long days in which he visited hospitals even at 2 am to make sure that they placed materials that he had acquired for better control of the pandemicHowever, the actress points out that although it was something that he himself refused today, he has to work remotely.

Regarding their children noted that the test was done and they gave negative, only José Eduardo is missing, however everyone is keeping a healthy distance and following the instructions of the Undersecretary of Health, Dr. Hugo López Gatell.

The histrionic pointed out that at the moment they are each in different places,

My husband was in Pachuca preparing everything the people of Hidalgo might need. I took a few days off Acapulco, and just arrived in Mexico City. Jose Eduardo He was at work when Televisa stopped activities, so he went to Acapulco, and Vicky and Anuar with their dad, but we keep in touch all the time, he said.

Furthermore, he noted that his mother and his sister are in their own house too, their mother is an elderly person and at high risk, so right now she avoids having contact with many people, but fortunately she is in good health right now.

Similarly, the actress, who loves their pets sent a message to those who have one to avoid abandoning them.

Please, I ask your owners to never abandon them to their fate. We must continue to care for them, love them and keep in mind that they are an enormous emotional support in these moments of isolation.

Finally he sent a message to all his followers and the general public

“Please, let’s stay in our homes! We face an unknown, invisible enemy and the best defense right now and until today is to stay in our house. Let’s go out as little as possible; those who have to go to work to bring home the daily sustenance, take many precautions, as much as you can, so that after this pandemic we can hug, kiss, meet again, dance, sing and thank God that we survived. “

