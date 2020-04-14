Victoria Ruffo attacked Eugenio Derbez for joking her husband | Instagram

The actress Victoria Ruffo He shared on his Instagram account an image that they point out could be a clear hint for his ex-partner Eugenio Derbez after the joke he made to the husband of his son’s mother, José Eduardo.

So the actress now came to her husband’s defense, Omar Fayad with an image that contains a strong and clear message, this would be intended for the comedian Eugenio Derbez.

Victory posted a picture on Instagram with a little face sticking out his tongue, the same one he says

Silence is not always granted. Sometimes he just doesn’t feel like arguing with idiots. “

It should be remembered that in days gone by Eugenio Derbez He shared on Instagram a phrase that was addressed to the couple of whom was his ex, Victoria Ruffo.

Immediately fans of the actress reported that the image was a clear hint for the actor

They speak to you Eugenio, you could read some of them.

Similarly, before publishing said image, the actress She had shared a snapshot in which she appears alongside her husband Omar Fayad after some time, they are both in what appears to be a celebration of one of their wedding anniversaries.

The aforementioned, after it was known that both are distanced for the moment since the official gave a positive result in Coronavirus, so it remains isolated.

However, the actress shows that although they are not together at this time there is no impediment to show her love and support.

Apparently, the actress verified once again how happy she is in their relationship so that she is not interested in criticism, particularly after her ex-partner, Eugenio Derbez will make fun of Omar Fayad with a caricature of one of his funniest characters, “El Diablito”, which carried a legend that made reference to the contagion that Omar Fayad had a few weeks ago.

This just leaves evidence that even though so many years have passed, neither of them can be seen in painting.

