Despite the quarantine caused by the current coronavirus outbreak, more and more positive cases are recorded day by day, and in Mexico it is no exception.

Many celebrities contracted the virus, and although Victoria Ruffo does not suffer from this health problem, her husband, the governor of the state of Hidalgo, Omar FayadYes, it was positive.

That is why the 57-year-old actress decided to break the silence, and detailed the situation that relatives of infected people are going through, since they must move away completely to avoid contracting the virus.

In an interview for the Mexican magazine TV y Novelas, Victoria noted that Fayad is recovering after the complicated days that passed, and explained that since the outbreak began, they knew that there was a possibility of contagion, due to the fact that her partner attended many public events. .

Yes, I saw it coming, he took too much risk. I understand that it is his job, to see for the well-being of the community, however, that led him to have to stay at home for 14 days, which is what he did not want, to be working from there, “he said.

However, she stated that her husband is improving little by little and fortunately she has already overcome the most difficult phase.

«He is calm, very careful and confined. You have had difficult days; He had a very high fever up to 41 degrees, headache, he became dehydrated. Those were difficult days, but today is fine. It passed the first 72 hours, which were crucial, the critical phase, “he revealed.

In addition, he explained that due to this situation his whole family is isolated in different places, so that until now he has not been able to see either his partner or his children.

“This virus surprised us each in different places. My husband was in Pachuca preparing everything the people of Hidalgo might need. I took a few days off in Acapulco, and had just arrived in Mexico City. Jose Eduardo was at work when he stopped activities, then he went to Acapulco, and Vicky Y Anuar with his dad. So we are separated, but communicated all the time to know everything about everyone, ”said Ruffo.

One of the concerns that arose after it was revealed that Omar had tested positive for the coronavirus, was if she was also infected and had already presented any symptoms, so the actress stated that her health is perfect and that she follows special care.

«For more than 20 days I have been cloistered at home. I have no symptoms and I am very aware of any changes in my health. I have in mind the warning symptoms, although apparently, in each case they are different. I have listened to my husband, to some of those who contracted coronavirus, and each has different symptoms. I take my temperature three times a day, but fortunately to this day I am fine, “he said.

Previously José Eduardo Derbez, son of Victoria and Eugenio Derbez, had also reported that her mother was isolated and in good health, without symptoms of coronavirus.

«My mom is amazing, since all this started my mom became isolated and we decided to choose each one a different place. My mother did not live with him (Omar) in those days, he was in Pachuca all this time, I understand that my brothers were with him and they already had the test and he gave a negative test, “he commented in an interview with the Mexican program” De First hand”.

