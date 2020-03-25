Victoria Ruffo, in full quarantine, users on networks remember scene from La Madrastra | Instagram

In the midst of quarantine, network users recall a scene from “The stepmother“melodrama starring Victoria Ruffo.

Despite the fact that several years have passed since the melodrama was transmitted “The stepmother“That she was starred by the Mexican actress Victoria Ruffo, netizens remember her in full quarantine making one of the scenes in this TV series popular.

These days when many people are inside their houses for the days of quarantine, on the occasion of the coronavirus, A series of funny memes and videos spread through social networks has been unleashed, so one of the scenes out of the telenovela came out in the middle of all this.

The reason the scene unleashed the reactions in networks is that many people felt identified with the feeling that the actress interpreted in those moments, in addition to the words that reached the hearts of the netizens and reflect on what they feel now during this quarantine.

I would like to laugh, I would like to cry at the same time, I would run like crazy through all the streets to go through them at the same time, I would like to fly to feel my freedom but at the same time I am very afraid, afraid of what awaits me out there, “says Victoria Ruffo.

So before the uncertainty that is lived today after the rapid worldwide spread that the pandemic of the coronavirus, users returned to the sentiment of the actress on the scene, which clearly has nothing to do with the current situation.

For many people it has been very difficult to confinement to which it has been determined to carry out since many places of recreation have been closed to avoid crowds, which, on the other hand, has triggered the creativity in social networks.

