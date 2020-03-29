Victoria Ruffo her husband Omar Fayad tested positive for the coronavirus | Instagram

Apparently it has been confirmed that the Governor of Hidalgo and also husband of the beautiful actress Victoria Ruffo Omar Fayad tested positive for coronavirus.

The news that the Governor has been infected spread almost immediately through social networks, especially in the microblogging service, Twitter.

It was through a publication from his official account of Twitter that Fayad shared the news, mentioning that he the people with whom he has had contact are already in quarantine.

“From my quarantine at home I continue working and directing the efforts of my government to control the epidemic in Hidalgo. Nothing will stop us to overcome this crisis together,” part of the message he shared.

Despite being affected the public servant He will continue to work from home doing the best possible for his governed, taking into account the medical protocol that must be followed, it is expected that he will recover quickly, as will all people who are affected by this virus.

I inform you that I have passed the # COVID19 test. I am already quarantined at home. Both me and the people with whom I have had contact are following the protocols established by @SSalud_mx.

– Omar Fayad (@omarfayad)

March 28, 2020

About ten days ago, Governor Fayad attended the government palace for the morning conference given by the President of Mexico. Andrés Manuel López Obrador daily.

Fayad was not the only personality who attended the conference, there was also the Secretary of Defense Luis Crescencio Sandoval; the Admiral Rafael Ojeda Durán, Secretary of the Navy; Javier Jiménez Espriú, Secretary of Communications and Transportation; he General Ricardo Vallejo Suárez, in charge of the work, as well as Roman Meyer, Secretary of Urban Development.

According to the latest data collected, the information available on COVID-19 is that in all 32 entities in the country they have registered cases. In 27 states there are from one to 50 cases; in four, from 51 to 100 cases. Only Mexico City exceeds 100 cases.

So far the governor’s wife the Mexican actress Victoria Ruffo He has not commented on it through his accounts on social networks, but surely she must also be quarantined along with her husband.

