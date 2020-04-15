The birthday of her son José Eduardo has brought the star of Mexican soap operas closer to his brand-new ex …

Eugenio Derbez He published a photograph on Instagram where his son José Eduardo appears giving life to a mini version of Armando Hoyos. Faced with the image, the fans of the film and television producer are delighted, especially by the incredible resemblance of the son of Victoria Ruffo with her father.

“José Eduardo is simply the most authentic copy of Eugenio Derbez, father and son are identical, I can say that for me they are twins ”, commented a fan.

However, beyond the resemblance, the great success of the stamp is thanks to the fact that Victoria Ruffo, ex-partner of the comedian, with whom he currently has no relationship appears. Both have repeatedly stated that they prefer to keep their distance and that they are able to share a hello as the only conversation.

Despite the above, this publication could be a small wink of reconciliation from the actor and film producer to his ex, since the detail has been in honor of the 28th birthday of his son José Eduardo.

Here the reaction of several celebrities to the comical publication of Eugenio Derbez, a post that already exceeds 600 thousand likes.

Of my favorite jokes of a lifetime.

🤣🤣🤣

Hahaha

😂😂😂

