Victoria Ruffo confirms the production of Corona de Tears 2 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

It was in 2013 when the telenovela ´Corona de Tears´, starring Victoria Ruffo, Mande la Parra, José María Torre and Alejandro Nones came to an end and it is planned to be in 2022 when it returns to Mexican screens, to give continuity to the story told in this first installment.

It was in a meeting with the media that Victoria Ruffo said so, as it is heard in the interview published on Eden Dorantes’ YouTube channel, that the actress said it was entitled ‘Crown of tears 2’.

“With“ Güero (Castro) ”we are going to do ‘Corona de Tears 2’, it is continuity, with my children, with Mane, with Alejandro, with José María, who I also miss them a lot and I think we will do it the year that it enters, it was planned to do it last year but with the pandemic it was canceled and this year with other projects it was canceled for next year ”.

Let us remember that the story tells how Refugio (Victoria Rufo), a self-sacrificing woman arrives in Mexico City with her three children, Patricio, Ignacio and Edmundo, each of them with a different way of living and thinking, with what they have to deal with. , not counting the appearance of the man who changed her life.

Without a doubt, this news has turned the plot’s fans on its head, who stressed that they are not going to miss it.

“What good news”, “I’m a fan of the soap opera”, “Obviously I’m going to see it”, “What a father that everyone got together for the second part”, “It will be a great success”.