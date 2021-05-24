Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto added to UFC 265

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 20: (LR) Victoria Leonardo punches Manon Fiorot of France in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 20, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC)

After serving his punishment with USED, Melissa Gatto already has a debut date in the Octagon. The Brazilian will face Victoria Leonardo at UFC 265.

The match was confirmed by Raphael Marinho from Combate.com this Monday morning.

Leonardo, comes in search of his first victory in the Octagon. After winning his contract in Contender Series. The American was knocked out by Manon Fiorot. Loss that ended six fights undefeated. Victory became known for his passage in Invicta FC.

Gatto, will attempt to make his debut in the Octagon. After serving his punishment with USED, Melissa tried three times to make her debut. The Brazilian became known for her passage through Nacao Cyborg and for his strong grappling, with 4 victories per finish.

UFC 265 will be held on August 7 at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.