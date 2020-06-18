Victoria Federica has been through intense confinement. Infanta Elena’s daughter has been for several months on a farm in Jaén with her boyfriend, Jorge Bárcenas, and some friends. The granddaughter of King Juan Carlos I and niece of Felipe VI has had a great time in the company of his loved ones And it seems that the party did not end with the passing of the days, since it constantly uploaded videos of how it encouraged its companions with its music.

Now, already in the capital, Victoria Federica takes the opportunity to see her old friends again and catch up telling them all the anecdotes of confinement.

On this occasion, we have been able to see the daughter of Infanta Elena accompanied by a couple of influencers, Tomás Páramo and María García de Jaime, and also by Beltrán Lozano.

Together they enjoyed an evening at a restaurant in the capital where they have been continuously talking and sharing all kinds of confessions. Infanta Elena’s daughter He has been as close as possible to his friends and to the exit, she wanted to remain silent and go unnoticed hiding her face.