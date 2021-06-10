Victoria de la Vega with a katana? First photo of Ana Milan in ‘Camera Café: The movie’

Since the end of May, the jump from ‘Camera Café’ to the big screen has been filming. Ernesto Sevilla is in charge of directing ‘Camera Café: The movie’, which will recover the mythical employees of the Telecinco series that took place in front of the office coffee machine. We had already seen a family photo for the start of filming, but we were missing her.

Although it was already confirmed that Ana Milan would also return in the film, she did not appear in the photo with her co-stars. Now it is she herself who shows the return of Victoria De la Vega on her social networks, that comes prepared to continue throwing cuts to everyone, this time with katana and everything. Why that coming out on a rooftop? We will have to wait to find out.

‘Camera Café: The Movie’ will show us the characters beyond the hall where the coffee machine was. Arturo Valls returns as Jesús, but his situation is quite different: now he is without work and living in a caravan. But a magic balloon will turn his life upside down, making him the director of the company.

In theaters in 2022

In addition to Milan and Valls we will see Carlos Chamarro, Esperanza Pedreño, Esperanza Elipe, Luis Varela, Carolina Cerezuela, Joaquín Reyes, Marta Belenguer and Alex O’Dogherty, all with the role they had in the series. Javier Botet, Ingrid García Jonsson, Manuel Galiana and Ibai Llanos join. ‘Camera Café: The Movie’ will hit theaters next year.