A chapter of the ‘soap opera Neymar- Barça’ closes, as the Social Court 15 of Barcelona He has declared that it is the player who must return the club 6.7 million euros.

In addition, the judiciary dismissed the lawsuit of the Brazilian, who demanded payment from the club of 43.6 million euros, for the bonus that he supposedly received for renewing the ‘Blaugrana’ painting.

The lawsuit started in 2017, when Neymar left the team to sign for Paris Saint-Germain for a record 22 million euros.

Football player He assured that it was his responsibility to collect the premium, because before leaving for the French capital, he had already signed his new contract. While the entity ‘Culé’ argued that the striker left without fully fulfilling his commitment.

Saying breach of contract Initially, it triggered Barcelona to demand the payment of 22.5 million euros, but finally it will only recover 6.7.

In any case, the judge’s resolution can be appealed by the footballer, the club announced that « it will continue to firmly defend its legitimate interests. »

