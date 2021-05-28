Victoria Beckham sports the executive style you need in your closet

Victoria Beckham would never wear an outfit that makes her look bad; on the contrary, it has become an institution of good taste and style.

Ever since she was a member of the Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham had attracted attention for her personality and fashion style; Although at that time her public appearances showed her in fitted garments that revealed her attributes, time and maturity have changed this panorama a bit.

On several occasions, the talented designer who has formed a beautiful family with David Beckham has expressed her point of view regarding her past choices and concluded that at that time she chose fitted and low-cut garments because she felt a little insecure, as if she had to prove her beauty to receive validation.

However, nowadays, Victoria is quite clear about what suits her best, what fabrics and cuts she feels comfortable with and even the color palette she wants to have in her wardrobe. The artist has ventured to not only build an empire that receives applause on the catwalks, but has also brought her exquisite style to the makeup industry.

The also called “Posh” Spice for decades has established itself as an influential figure to set trends, and that is why seeing her wear white garments so often, we receive an indicator that this season and the next ones will have the presence of this tone in a special way in different fashion houses.

At 47 years old and in the midst of a pandemic, Victoria remains impeccable in each appearance she makes and continues to dedicate time to her personal grooming and human development each morning. Among her work as a woman, wife, mother and businesswoman, what matters the least to her now is to impress the world, but to feel powerful while walking on her own axis regardless of the shoes she wears.

She herself has said that currently she could not bear the high shoes that she wore on her tours with the Spice, before this we must recognize her audacity to mix men’s sneakers with jeans on some occasions, because it was part of the way for this type of footwear to be one of the favorites at the moment.

In addition, she has learned to take advantage of herself as an expert, because whenever she looks spectacular, it turns out that she wears clothes from her own line; as in this case, that the blouse and jacket are his signature and total more than $ 3,640, while the bag is a classic Hermes Birkin with a value of $ 8,300.