Victoria Beckham revolutionizes home delivery of those clothes that her customers buy



Victoria Beckham.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The designer Victoria Beckham is determined to revolutionize the fashion sector and, more specifically, the home delivery of those garments that its customers buy through the website.

For this, the also wife of David Beckham and former Spice Girl has recruited the services of some luxury vans that will go to the buyers’ homes so they can try on the outfits inside, since the vehicles are equipped with all the necessary elements, and with the assistance of a stylist who will be at your service at all times. Later, users will be able to return the parts in the event that they have not been satisfied.

Likewise, the one who was a pop star along with the rest of the ‘spicy girls’ has promised to plant a tree for each transaction that is made with this new and surprising method: all in order to compensate for the excess carbon dioxide that Get rid of this revolutionary method of transport for purchases in your digital store.