Victoria Beckham put David to work on the set of her beauty campaign

On Instagram, the designer shared a campaign preview for her new project titled Victoria Beckham Beauty Matte Bronzing Brick. In the clip you can see behind the scenes of the set that shows David Beckham working hard with a camera crew.

“Well, we are in Miami filming for Victoria Beckham Beauty. We have the charming hair stylist Ken Paves and my director of the day who will film me, “said the businesswoman while sharing a sneak peek of her project and suddenly, focused on her husband, who was very focused on doing his job.

Above the caption of his post it reads: “He endorses me 😉 kisses to @davidbeckham 💕 BTS on set for our new @victoriabeckhambeauty product, which will be available soon… #VBSunKissed”.