Victoria Beckham publishes photo of Spice Girls Baywatch

Victoria Beckham posted photo of Spice Girls as Baywatch, to celebrate World Oceans Day.

The Posh shared the image of the Spice dressed in the red bathing suits as the cast of the famous Baywatch series. Victoria, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Mel B are seen posing as in the iconic series on the beach.

Victoria wrote in the pic:

“Happy World Oceans Day! I have so many happy memories in the ocean 🌊 but this spicy Baywatch moment is one of my favorites @emmaleebunton @therealgerihalliwell @melaniecmusic @officialmelb ❤️ “

Fans loved the photo with several sharing their memories and anecdotes, including:

“I remember collecting pictures of the Spice Girls,” someone said. “It is iconic !!! I remember reading in a spice girls book that the beach patrol told the girls and their team that they couldn’t take any official pictures like that on the beach. When the lifeguard said that he would be back in a few minutes or that they would have to leave, the group took some photos and they left quickly ”- commented another. “I had this poster at school. My mom was so happy, if only she knew that I didn’t want to be Posh with her. X. “

The Sun reported last month that the group lost a fortune after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to abandon their reunion tour plans. Meeting the Posh said, Eeh … no, thank you!

Anyways, Victoria Beckham posts Spice Girls Baywatch photo. How strange Mel C posed …

