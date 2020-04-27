Victoria Beckham, in a selfish attitude is evidenced by Prince Charles | Instagram

They point out that the famous Victoria Beckham She is furious after certain errors left her in evidence, apparently after the initiative of the son of the Queen isabel II, Prince Carlos.

Apparently the famous ex model He received strong criticism after firing 30 of his employees, resorting to the British Government’s rescue plan when it is known that he enjoys a large family fortune estimated in 335 million pounds (380 million euros).

It was last Monday when the presenter Piers Morgan, evidenced the wife of David Beckham, who celebrated her birthday with a virtual party at her rural mansion in the Cotswolds, which she pointed out as “spoiled cousin donna millionaire” and her company as “vain failed project”.

The image that has long been well cared for by Beckham was noticeably damaged after this came to light after the large number of victims and the difficult situation the country is going through due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

The former model, Possessor of a great fortune has seized upon the plan emergency activated by the Government to settle payments to its employees with the money of the taxpayers, according to Vanitatis.

Now they point out, Victoria is furious and stressed.

“There were many crisis calls to discuss how I should react. It would not be an exaggeration to say that Victory he was in a bad mood. She is used to David She is criticized, but she, apart from pointing out some superficial aspects such as not being able to sing very well or not smiling, has never been subject to scrutiny like this. ‘”

On the other hand, while the fashion designer deals with the tremendous gale, another news comes about the Prince carlos from England who has exposed the error of the ex Spice Girl making it grow before the public’s eyes.

It is worth mentioning that Royal Palace, around 200 people were dismissed as a result of the crisis, however, they will not be paid by the taxpayer.

The measures that the Prince carlos It was to use the reserves of his charity to pay the salaries of his staff, a decision that has undoubtedly been applauded by the followers of royalty.

An act that has been seen as “solidary and responsible” on the part of the monarch against the attitude so different that Victoria Beckham has been pointed out.

