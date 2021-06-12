Victoria Beckham finally reunites with the Spice Girls for a good cause

In recent years, Victoria Beckham has tired of repeating that her time as a pop star is behind her. Not even the pleas of millions of fans or the prospect of pocketing a hefty check got her to join the Spice Girls tour in 2019, and she didn’t come to support her former bandmates at any of the three concerts they gave in London. where she habitually resides.

However, the designer has now joined forces again with Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell for a very special project. Victoria wanted to support the celebration of Pride month by raising funds for the third consecutive year for the AKT foundation, which supports homeless youth from the LGBTQI + collective, through a fashion capsule collection.

Of course, she is very aware of the pull that the Spice Girls still have and has gathered her four friends virtually to show off her creations in a video that she has rushed to share on Instagram, in which they all pose with some T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan ‘Proud and Wannabe your lover’ in tribute to his most famous song.

Along the same lines, Victoria has also asked her three oldest children, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, who all have millions of followers on Instagram, to promote this good cause.

In Gossip No Like they say that Adamari López suspects that Toni Costa sells information to the press