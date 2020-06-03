Last summer the famous group known as the Spice Girls returned to the stage after several years of inactivity as a result of their separation. The outstanding absence on the World Tour 2019 tour was one of the most recognized: Victoria Beckham. The wife of the former British soccer player did not want to participate in this return to the stage and it has been known that, despite this, she managed to pocket a significant amount.

The Spice Girls returned with a 13 concert tour

Thirteen were the concerts in which the famous British band sold out on their return to music, although in none of them the famous woman of David Beckham was part. The main reason why Victoria did not want to recall her past in the music industry is that she preferred to continue betting on her career as a fashion designer, even though her last income was well above her current salary.

Nothing less than up to 5 million was the amount the Spice Girls pocketed last year after a more than expected return to the stage. It was in sight, and it is that his followers had not forgotten his songs and were dying to see them again. They had to settle for seeing four of the original five, although the truth is that the company still has Victoria Beckham among its beneficiaries.

Victoria benefited from profit sharing

It is because of that the exmadridista’s wife would have pocketed a whopping close to a million euros for saying no on the return of the British gang. In fact, this figure corresponds to the result of the division of benefits – in equal parts – between the five original components of the Spice Girls, as reported in recent hours by the British newspaper Daily Mail.

In recent years there has been talk of an alleged distancing between the singers due to Victoria Beckham’s new career in the fashion industry, something that they proved was not true on the recent birthday of her oldest son, Brooklyn. For the moment, and despite the fact that Victoria has been away professionally from the Spice Girls for many years, the group has sent her a higher income than the salary of close to 800,000 euros paid in her own brand, according to the British newspaper The Sun.