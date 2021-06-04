Victoria Azarenka will be in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/04/2021

The Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, number 16 of the WTA and seed number 15, won in one hour and ten minutes by 6-2 and 6-2 to Madison keys, American tennis player, number 24 in the WTA and seed number 23, in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros. With this result, the Belarusian tennis player manages to qualify for the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The data collected about the match shows that the Belarusian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, in the first serve she was 70% effective, committed 2 double faults and achieved 64% of the service points. As for the American, she managed to break the serve once, had a 66% first serve, did not double fault and managed to win 46% of the service points.

The Belarusian will face the Russian player in the round of 16 of the competition Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, number 32 and seeded number 31.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay. A total of 238 players participate in the championship, of which 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous phase and those who are invited.