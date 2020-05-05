Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka He gave an interview to Tennis.com, where he assessed how he is spending recent times, confined at home with his son Leo. The former number one in the world confesses that she really wants to return to tennis and does not contemplate playing tennis behind closed doors, but if it happens she would have to get used to it.

-How complicated it is for a tennis player to have been away from the courts for so long due to the pandemic:

“We have been living a constant routine for many days and this is very complicated for the mind. I continue training at home so as not to lose physical shape since we do not know when the circuit will return today. What we are experiencing is very unknown and it makes you very anxious. Motivation drops considerably but you have to put up with the guy anyway. “

-The competitive nature of your son Leo at home:

“The two of us have been confined together for about a month and it is incredible to spend time with him. It seems that he has acquired from his mother his ability to compete for everything. He always wants to win in games. It is impossible to play with him if he does not win. a challenge since I also like to win and many times I have to pretend that I lose with the sole purpose that he can be happy “.

-Azarenka doesn’t like the idea of ​​having to play tennis behind closed doors:

“I think that tennis without fans would not have any emotion, and many tennis players would see how their motivation would go down. Many players come up when they notice the public’s encouragement, but without them this would be more complicated. I feel that tennis players are as artists who want to demonstrate everything in front of all the fans. It would be very rare for me to jump onto a tennis court and not see anyone in the stands, but it is also true that our training is also behind closed doors, so it would be a matter of Get used”.

-The Belarusian still maintains that competitive character and being able to fight for important things on the circuit:

“Hopefully and if the pandemic doesn’t last for ten years, I will be able to play (laughs). I feel like I still have a lot to show and I just have to find a balance between playing tennis and spending time with my son. It’s a much more challenging Bigger than before, but I feel like I can do it. If I didn’t see myself capable of doing it, I would have hung up my racket and I’d definitely retired from tennis. “

.