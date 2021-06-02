Victoria Azarenka goes to the next phase of Roland-Garros after winning in the 30th finals

06/02/2021

On at 18:15 CEST

The Belarusian player Victoria Azarenka, number 16 in the WTA and seed number 15, won in one hour and fifty-two minutes by 7-5 and 6-4 to the danish tennis player Clara Tauson, number 90 of the WTA, in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. With this result, the player manages to qualify for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Belarusian tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, obtained 61% of the first service, committed 7 double faults, managing to win 59% of the service points. As for Tauson, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times and his effectiveness data is 63%, 4 double faults and 53% of points obtained on service.

In the round of 32 the Belarusian player will play against the American Madison keys, number 24 and seeded number 23.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Fem. It is carried out on exterior clay and during the course of it a total of 238 tennis players are seen faces, of which 128 go to the final among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win in the rounds prior to the championship and the guests. In addition, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 12 in パ リ.