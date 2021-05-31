Victoria Azarenka goes to the 30th final of Roland-Garros

05/30/2021

On 05/31/2021 at 02:00 CEST

Victoria Azarenka, Belarusian, number 16 in the WTA and seed number 15, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the Roland-Garros sixty-fourth final by 6-4, 2-6 and 6-3 in two hours and a minute to Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russian tennis player, number 40 of the WTA. After this result, the Belarusian tennis player manages to qualify for the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The Russian managed to break her opponent’s serve 7 times, while Azarenka also managed it 7 times. Likewise, the Belarusian player had a 69% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 9 double faults and got 49% of the service points, while her opponent obtained a 70% effectiveness, made 5 double faults and managed to win the 47% of service points.

The Belarusian will play in the 30th final against the Danish player Clara Tauson, number 90, next Wednesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay. During this competition a total of 238 players face each other. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those classified directly, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the championship and the guests.