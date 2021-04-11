Victoria Alonso, the boss of superheroes and one of the most powerful women in Hollywood

Getty Images

Victoria Alonso (Buenos Aires, 1965) did not grow up among superhero comics: he spent his childhood in La Plata reading the cartoons of Mafalda, heroine without superpowers. End up becoming one of the most powerful women in Hollywood it was not his horizon, not even an impossible dream.

Victoria Alonso wanted to be an actress. He studied psychology first and then theater in Seattle, and in the US his dream was changing form, although not place: he would tell stories, but behind the scenes. He started as an audiovisual production assistant and ended up specializing in visual effects in large companies such as Sony, Paramount Fox and DreamWorks. When in 2005 he received the call from Marvel, I do not doubt it.

By then, the franchise was a long way from today’s superpower heights. In 1996 it had declared bankruptcy after the collapse of the comic book bubble and when Victoria Alonso landed there, Marvel began its relaunch plan. She was a capital asset in that stratospheric recovery, which led them to rise from their ashes, taking advantage of the rights of the characters they owned to take them from the ink to the cinema. Victoria Alonso co-produced Hombre de Hierro, first film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that would end up, over the years, turned into a true audiovisual empire valued at more than 5,000 million dollars.

After that initial film, Argentina produced the next 23 studio films, which raised more than $ 22.6 trillion in just ten years and they changed the movie industry forever. Today she is executive vice president of Marvel studios, an essential part of the triumvirate completed by the president Kevin Feige and the co-chair Louis D’Esposito.

“I don’t know if I had any impediment to get to where I am, and if I did, I didn’t see it, I ignored it or it didn’t make me angry,” says Alonso.

The specialized magazine Hollywood Reporter has named her for two consecutive years as one of the most powerful women in Hollywood, someone who has paved the way for women and Latinas in an industry historically dominated by Anglo-Saxon men. “I don’t know if I had any impediment to get to where I am, and if I did, I didn’t see it, I ignored it or it didn’t make me angry,” she says. More than breastfeeding, Alonso usually uses his experiences as filmic gasoline, and does not hide that she is behind the inclusive effort of Marvel, which in recent times promotes characters and plots with greater social representation. Neither Captain Marvel nor Black Panther understand each other without Victoria Alonso.

Getty Images

According to his account, he does not erase his Argentinianism in the film mecca, and he insists on speaking Spanish to his classmates at the studios. Also his daughter, Olivia, who he adopted with his wife, actress Imelda Corcoran. Nothing related to the race is worth life. It is accessed with good vibes, with the determination to arrive, even if they did not invite me, to a place where very few women arrived, ”he replies, when asked how to get up there.

When they delivered the prestigious Harold Lloyd Award from The Advanced Imaging Society She thanked him, but left a message: “It’s a pleasure, but I hope I’m not the only woman to receive it, just the first.” Although at the moment it has not happened again, Alonso still hopes to see him: he says that he is still in the middle of his career, because he does not plan to die until he is 108 years old.

At 56, he still prefers Mafalda over Thor, Spiderman or any of The Avengers with whom he works from 16 to 18 hours a day. She herself has turned that irony into her letter of introduction: “I am a woman in a masculine world. I am a foreigner in Hollywood, I am gay, I am a mother, but more important than anything I am Argentine. And so that you know why I work so many hours if I don’t like superheroes, it is so that when I see a child who wants to go to school because he has seen our movies, we realize that sometimes superheroes exist ». And superheroines without superpowers, too.