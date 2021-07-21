Victoria Alonso and her mini animation studio

The film producer and executive vice president of physical production at Marvel Studios presents her ‘Mini Studio’. Also, talk about representation in superhero stories at NALIP 2021.

The NALIP Media Summit is an event created by the National Association of Independent Latino Producers. It is an organization that has been dedicated to promoting Latino professionals in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles for more than 22 years. The event started on July 19 and ends on July 21.

Alonso is an Argentine film producer who has been working in the industry for more than 25 years. She began her career working in visual effects and quickly rose to an award-winning VFX producer at Digital Domain. After joining Marvel as executive vice president of visual effects and post-production in 2005, she served as a co-producer on the studio’s early hits, such as Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America: The First Avenger. Upon assuming her current role in 2015, she has served as an executive on every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and on television series since The Avengers (2012).

We have so many things on the way that you could say to us: ‘Okay, take a break now!’ Said Victoria Alonso during a conversation with Marc malkin, Variety’s senior culture and events editor, at this year’s NALIP Media Summit.

As an executive producer on Marvel’s WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Alonso played a key role in the studio garnering a historic 28 Emmy nominations. But instead of pausing to show his worth, Alonso is already on his way to his next adventure.

Although Marvel’s upcoming show What If…? Will be the studio’s first animated series, it is far from the last. We are going to have our animation branch and our ‘Mini Studio’, and there will also be more things that will come from there, says Alonso. We are super excited about animation, which is my first love.

Alonso also noted that there are “some other series” coming out before the end of the year, including Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye.

On the theme of WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, the production company called the streaming a “gift” for allowing the studio to expand the stories of characters like Wanda and Vision. When the opportunity to be a part of this streaming world arose, we were beyond excited because suddenly we could give fans so much more than 1/4 page or three great moves.

Alonso also talked about how adopting different points of view leads to better storytelling. Balance is the key to how we can be better storytellers, more efficient filmmakers, better executives, better people, he said. He added that while it is not Marvel’s “mandate” to change society, the company looks at where the world is and listens to its fans.

I think it’s important to constantly listen to what the fans are saying, he says. If there is a large majority who feel that something is not hitting at home, then we have to look at it, but then there are times when we say: ‘You know what, this is a story that we are going to tell.’

With Loki introducing Marvel’s first LGBTQIA + titular character alongside Black Panther and Captain Marvel marking important strides in black and female representation on screen, one of Alonso’s goals is to increase diversity and visibility. There is something truly magical about being seen. When they see you, shame drips like there’s no tomorrow. There is a layer of shame that disappears, there is a layer of ‘I do not belong, I do not deserve it, I am not worthy’ that disappears.

She also spoke of her own experiences as a homosexual woman trying to climb the ranks of Hollywood. I walked into rooms that I wasn’t invited to, but should have been in, and stayed seated until someone asked me to leave, Alonso said. If you can’t find your place in those rooms, make your own rooms for yourself. If the room did not want me, I would leave, unless I felt that I belonged to that room, and it refreshed their minds of the reasons why I should be there.

Finally, he offered important advice to young storytellers looking to break into the industry. You don’t need a cape, you don’t need a hammer, you don’t need a shield. Your superpower is your voice, and your voice will create change for you, for society, and for those you love. If you use your voice, you will create the kind of energy that change will bring us. Not using your voice is silence, and silence is poison.

If you want to see a fragment of his TED talk “Superhero Stories that Deserve to Be Told” (2020), you will find it at this link.