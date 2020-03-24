Víctor Zapién Venegas, close collaborator of “El Mencho”, was extradited to the US

The General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR), pursuant to an extradition order, handed over to the United States government Víctor Zapién Venegas, former operator of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and close collaborator of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho“

The delivery occurred this Monday, March 23 at the Toluca International Airport, Mexico state, when elements of the Federal Ministerial Police placed in the custody of US agents who was responsible for the transfer of cocaine from South America to the United States.

Zapién Venegas, alias “On Sunday” was apprehended in Playas de Rosarito, Baja California, in September 2016, during a joint operation made up of elements from the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), the Federal Police (PF) and the then Attorney General’s Office (PGR).

The investigation of that case showed that El Domingo was a CJNG operator very close to Oseguera Cervantes and in charge of moving cocaine from abroad into Mexican territory, mainly from Colombia and Peru.

Now he will face charges for his probable responsibility in the crimes of criminal association against health and money laundering in California federal court, because according to the investigations north of the border, Zapién Venegas was also responsible for the distribution of the drug in the state of California, as well as bringing the profits back to Mexico.

On the trail of El Mencho

In recent years, the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel has positioned itself as one of the continent’s most dangerous criminal organizations. Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, its creator and current leader, continues to be a fugitive from Mexican and American justice.

The rewards offered by the United States and Mexico have failed to achieve the much desired arrest. In Mexico, since 2018, we offer 30 million pesos reward for those who find the whereabouts of the boss. More recently, the United States government declared it the No. 1 goal of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and they offer $ 10 million for his capture (about 251 million 200 thousand Mexican pesos).

In fact, the US government has expressed great interest in the capture of the criminal leader and they have repeatedly tried to end the distribution and economic network established by the CJNG in their country.

According to DEA reports, this agency follows the trail of El Mencho from 2007, three years before founding the CJNG, when Nemesio was part of the Mileni Cartelor.

Likewise, the US government now has custody of Jessica Johana Oseguera González, “La Negra” and Rubén Oseguera González, “El Menchito”, both sons of Nemesio.

Recently, an investigation by the Treasury Department revealed a financial network that resulted in 600 arrests and 350 formal chargess on US soil by the DEA.

It is worth mentioning that both the Mexican and the US governments have maintained constant communication with each other in order to track the resources with which the cartel is financed, as acknowledged by Santiago Nieto, director of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) when he joined the list of People Blocked six legal entities (companies) and five individuals for being allegedly related to the cartel led by El Mencho, thanks to the investigation by the Treasury Department.

Now, with the extradition of Zapién Venegas, the US prosecution hopes to have more elements to build the case against Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes.