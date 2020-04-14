We all remember the first time we saw a big star. The best are capable of transmitting those unique sensations with their game that every seasoned eye knows how to identify and forecast a splendid future. Victor Wembanyama It has made a chill run down the spine of all the lucky ones who have witnessed his display of talent this season. At just 16 years old, this man who went through the FC Barcelona youth academy to return shortly after to his home club, the Nanterre 92, he has squandered all predictions about his level of play. Called on several occasions for the first team, the French club wants to go slowly, but it will be difficult for them to contain such a wealth of talent for a long time.

Starting ANGT Kaunas off with Nanterre vs Venezia. First look at French phenom Victor Wembanyama this season. So incredibly skilled and fluid for a player his size. Maybe the best prospect in Europe regardless of age. pic.twitter.com/cth1wGaAeG – Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) February 7, 2020

In the prestigious Youth Euroleague, called Adidas Next Generation Tournament in which the affiliates of some of the best European clubs participate, the Nanterre 92 de Wembanyama ended with a balance of two wins and one loss, but above all, it ended with an unforgettable performance of this 2.18m player at 16 years old, extreme thinness and agility on the move rarely seen in any player . Wembanyama signed 22 points, 15 rebounds and 9 rebounds in his duel with the Zaragoza subsidiary, although when he was little accompanied in his team he saw how Nanterre lost in the final phase against Joventut Badalona.

–Victor Wembanyama (France), just turned 16. It measures 2.19 and is spent well in the Adidas Next Generation Tournament. pic.twitter.com/QA7ImK4cES – Luis Vallejo (@Lvallejocolom) February 7, 2020

But the seed of his future potential was already planted in all the scouts who populated in the tournament, if they did not know him yet. A center with margin to continue growing in stature, a movement ability more typical of a forward and the innate ability to make movements as plastic as effective in the low post. As if this were not enough, Victor has a hand from the outside and does not give up even throwing triples. It is difficult to think that his jump to NBA it can be postponed beyond 2023, a date already marked by its environment to become visible in the elite. Perhaps some great European team wants to attract him in order to harness his potential a few years before he stops the United States. We will have to be very attentive to the evolution of Victor Wembanyama.

.