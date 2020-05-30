After being fired from Barcelona last October, Víctor Valdés will be the coach of Unió Atlética Horta, a club that plays in the Third Division, next season. It will be the first experience for the Barça exporter in a first team after his time at Juvenil A in Barcelona and Juvenil at Escuela Deportiva Moratalaz. With the campaigns for the non-professional teams completed and without promotion play-offs, Valdés will begin his cycle in the Catalan team in the 2020-2021 season.

The exporter’s last experience as a Barça coach could not have been more ephemeral and unfortunate. He returned to Barcelona in the last summer backed by President Josep Maria Bartomeu. His discrepancies with the technical secretariat of Barça’s formative football, directed by Patrick Kuivert, made his continuity in the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper unsustainable. Valdés had struggled with the club after UEFA sanctioned Barça for being late for a Youth League match. He publicly complained that his team did not train more frequently at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. In August, he had withdrawn his players from the Youth Otten Cup, which took place in the Netherlands, considering that they had not had enough rest. And he did not attend a dinner with all the coaches and he did not attend the presentation of the Methodology department directed by Paco Seirul.lo. In addition, it had technical differences with those responsible for grassroots football, since it used game systems that did not comply with the pre-established demands.

Víctor Valdés returned to Barça in August and left in October. It was his second experience at the club where he was formed and succeeded: winner of 21 titles and five zamoras. His career as a footballer was cut short, in 2014, by a knee injury from which he recovered in Augsburg. His move to Monaco did not materialize and he returned to play for Manchester United and Standard Liège before retiring at Middlesbrough in 2017. In 2019, he began his career as a coach at Moratalaz, the team with which he achieved the Copa de Youth champions of the Community of Madrid after winning Real Madrid C. in the final.