Víctor Tomàs: Legendary Award

05/18/2021

On at 23:07 CEST

To talk about Víctor Tomàs is to talk about one of the most important players and handball laureates who retired early at the end of last year due to a heart issue after making history.

After starting at La Salle Bonanova and Adrianenc, the right winger entered the lower ranks of Barça in 1998 at the age of 13 and spent a total of 22 seasons with the club, 18 of them in the first team.

In these two decades, the canterano amassed a huge record in which three Champions stand out, 12 Asobal Leagues, 10 Asobal Cups, 12 Spanish Super Cups, 11 King’s Cups and five Club World Cups for a total of 69 titles.

Still is pending your Tribute in which his shirt with the ‘8’ will be hung from the Palau together with David Barrufet, Xavi O’Callaghan, Óscar Grau, Joan Sagalés, Enric Masip (new deputy to President Joan Laporta) and Iñaki Urdangarin.

In parallel form, Tomàs wore the Spanish shirt 167 times, with which he achieved the historic bronze at the 2008 Tokyo Games, gold in 2013 at the World Cup in Spain and two other European medals (silver in Poland 2016 and bronze in Denmark 2014).

Víctor Tomàs, an award to a legendary athlete

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

Anyway, as much or more important has been the passion with which handball has lived and his key role to imbue the Barcelona idiosyncrasy in the new signings. A real shame that he had to retire playing without an audience.

The legendary former Barcelona player has received the ‘Legendary’ Award from the hands of Ignacio Leyva, Sports Manager of AON Affinity, in a new recognition of an emblematic career both on and off the slopes.