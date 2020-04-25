A few months ago, Víctor Sánchez del Amo He made headlines for the broadcast on social media of a video of his with sexual content. The one who was a Málaga coach at the time was extorted by a criminal gang, and all of this ended up costing him the position of Blue and Whites’ manager. Some time later, the former Real Madrid player was honest in a chat on Instagram and explained that he felt “panic”, but in turn always trusted the work of the Police, hence he did not agree to blackmail.

«It generated what I understand it would generate for any human being. First a tremendous panic, a response of denial and that this is not happening to me. The culture of sport has determined my character and my behavior and I have faced this situation in that way, as one more challenge and with the perspective of looking for something constructive and trying to get a learning that can serve both me and people that surrounds me, “stressed the Madrid on this matter, which is still being investigated by the cybercrime brigade of the National Police.

Hope your case helps

Víctor Sánchez del Amo thanks and praises the work of the security forces: «I am fortunate to have in my family a brother who is a national police officer. In that first call, I was lucky to receive advice of tremendous help for the victims of these crimes. I was very clear that I was not going to make any decision that could enhance this type of mafia and criminal organizations, assuming the consequences that this had. It is a very serious issue, there are many more victims of what people know and some of them end in suicide. We need to raise awareness in society and educate it in the use of social networks to prevent them from continuing to happen, “he warned.

In any case, the experience at La Rosaleda was positive despite Sheik Al-Thani, who throws a dart: “We have been amazed to work there for human quality and professional footballers and also throughout the work environment, except the part of the top of the pyramid where the boss is. That is another question and I cannot incorporate it there ».