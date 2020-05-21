Víctor Sánchez del Amo, Former Real Madrid player, among others, and coach until a few months ago of Malaga, charged a few weeks ago against the government’s management of the coronavirus. Now he goes further and the former coach of Betis or Deportivo de La Coruña has used his social networks to launch a extremely harsh message against the political class generally calling for a law to punish them when they are proven to be lying.

Now that it is fashionable to make and break laws like churros, would it be too much to ask for a law that penalize and deprive politicians of their privileges if they do not keep their word or directly lie? Do we already take seriously the future of Spain, that of our children? », Wrote Víctor Sánchez del Amo on his official Twitter profile.

Without specifying what or to whom he refers, his message comes after numerous videos and past news from members of the PSOE, even from its leader and now Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, affirming by active and passive that they would never agree with EH Bildu, something that has happened and for more inri in full state of alarm by the Covid-19. Also a few hours ago the government forced the use of masks when they did not recommend them a couple of months ago.

What is clear is that the former Real Madrid player, now without a team, is weary of the way of proceeding of the politicians of our country, as he made clear a few weeks ago with another harsh message against the Government: «They have the opportunity to go out and truly lead with courage and human values ​​and put this fake generation in its place. They are unable to do so, even in a critical global crisis situation with the Covid-19 pandemic, with lives at stake! With their negligence they are preventing people from being saved. Perhaps they would have to be told about votes instead of lives so that they put more effort into it ”.